NGO Ponders on LGBT Living Without Stigma

NET Bureau

Guardian Angel, a non-government organisation that works for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community; and female sex workers in Nagaland- hosted a seminar on Saturday, at Hotel Acacia in Dimapur.

The project director of Guardian Angel, Inatoli Choppy said this year’s event was being conducted with the theme “inclusion to the mainstream,” which was about the LGBT community ‘breaking free’ from social stigma and living as normal citizens.

During the event, Dr. Vinito Chishi from the Legislative Forum on AIDS gave a presentation about the precautions people need to follow; and on the prevention of HIV. The official urged the community to be cautious because of the “mix crowd” they are part of.

Chishi said that the country’s highest court decriminalising homosexuality between consenting adults by declaring Section 377, the penal provision which criminalised gay sex, as “manifestly arbitrary,” was to make the LGBT community come out and live free from social stigma just as the theme states.

“They are not criminals and must come out and take advantage of what the government is offering through all the sensitization programs,” he said. The official added that everyone should exercise one’s conscience to live freely as a “human being.”

A beauty pageant was also held for the community where 10 participants took part to win the title of Miss Guardian Angel 2018.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror