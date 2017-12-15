Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

NGT Bans Plastic Items in Towns Located Along Banks of Ganga

NGT Bans Plastic Items in Towns Located Along Banks of Ganga
December 15
14:05 2017
The National Green Tribunal (NGT)on Frifday imposed a complete ban on plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns located on the banks of the River Ganga like Haridwar and Rishikesh.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.

The Green Tribunal also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river. The Green Panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist M C Mehta.

-PTI

Ganga Haridwar Rishikesh
Entertainment

Latest News

