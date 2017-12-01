Ngurang Pinch’s Death Was Pre-Planned Political Murder: Daughter

The daughters of former Legislator of 14th Doimukh and Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board Chairman, Ngurang Pinch has sought justice for their father claiming his dead as pre-planned political murder and not a case of drowning.

Speaking to reporters at the press club in Itanagar on Thursday, Ngurang Meena the eldest Daughter of late Pinch opined that the reason to holding the press conference is to seek justice for her father and to unearth the truth behind the mysterious death. She further added that circumstances itself says that there was something fishy in the unnatural death.

‘My mother got phone call about the incident at 2pm on November 18 last but as per the reports my father was missing since wee hour of the same day, then why did nobody from the rest of the 20 members informed about the incident on that very moment ,questioned Meena. Moreover the statement made by the alleged members regarding the absence of mobile signals is totally false, as after the incident we visited the same place and found good mobile signals, she added.

Meena further said ‘we know some of them have good connection and political power but we will also fight till the end’.

‘There should be proper investigation on the whole episode ,as per the witnesses, an argument was started between late Pinch and one Ngurang Abraham in the expedition site but interestingly nobody from the team knows what and how things gone to that end. So we have good faith in SIT constituted by Home department, however if the said SIT failed to work fairly we would knock the door of CBI ‘stated the daughter of Late Pinch.

When queried about the Postmortem report, she divulged that minor quantity of water was found in the body but cause of death is yet to ascertained ‘. We also urged the colleague of my father Former Minister Atum Welly and Tatar Kipa who were present during the expedition to come forward and disclose the whole episode.

We are not alleging anyone but criminal has no tribe or caste, so we request all the witnesses to disclose the whole incident of that fateful night so that justice would be given to the departed soul’ added younger daughter of Late Pinch, Ngurang Reena. She also informed that a candle light visit would be organized in solidarity of her father on December 7 next at Itanagar from IG Park to Gompa.

President Dopum Welfare Society, Yarum Tari also sought free and fair investigation on the whole episode.