NHRC Seeks Report from Arunachal on Stripping of 88 Girls

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday asked for a detailed report within four weeks on the forced stripping of 88 girls in an Arunachal Pradesh school.

The Commission took suo motu notice of media reports and issued a notice to the state Chief Secretary. It called for a detailed report apart from action taken against the erring teachers and steps for counselling of the victim students. It said the reported incident was indeed “inexcusable”.

“Teachers are always highly respected in society as they play the role of a true guide and protector for students. Such an inhuman and insensible act cannot be expected from a teacher. Stripping minor girls, in front of the entire school, is unethical and cruel act committed by the teachers who are their lawful custodians and protectors,” the NHRC said, adding that the incident is “gross violation of the right to dignity of the innocent minor girls”.

According to media reports, three teachers carried out an inquiry after a chit was recovered wherein someone used inappropriate language about the alleged relations of a head teacher with a girl student.

As the three teachers failed to find out who wrote it, they allegedly forcibly stripped 88 girls of Class VI and VII on November 23 as punishment. The All Sagalee Students Union later formally lodged a complaint with the Papumpare district police, who handed over the case to the women’s police station in Itanagar.

The Commission also directed the Human Resource Development Ministry’s Secretary to inform the panel whether guidelines for the protection of students from such maltreatment/humiliation have been made/circulated to the states, and if so, a copy of the same and the status of their implementation be provided to the commission within four weeks.

