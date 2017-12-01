NIA Arrests Manipur Militant in Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a militant of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in New Delhi on charges of raising terror funds, supply of arms, ammunitions and explosives for the Manipur-based banned outfit, an official said on Friday.

The militant, identified as Sanabam Inaobi Singh was arrested on Wednesday. “Sanabam is a hard core member of KCP and found to be involved in raising terror funds, supply of arms, ammunitions and explosives for the cadres of his group,” an NIA statement said.

A case was initially registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 12 when it arrested KCP Commander-in-Chief Khoirom Ranjit Singh and his associate Inrugbam Kumar Singh near Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi on charges of criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused persons shifted to Delhi for a safe hideout for preparation of their further terrorist activities, the NIA said, adding it took over the case following Union Home Ministry orders and re-registered the FIR in the case in March.

The third accused, identified as P. Prem Kumar Meitei, was arrested from Manipur, it said. The agency had also filed the chargesheet in the case at Delhi’s Patiala House court in July.

-IANS