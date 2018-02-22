Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 22 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

NIA Arrests Militant Involved in June 2015 Army Attack in Manipur

NIA Arrests Militant Involved in June 2015 Army Attack in Manipur
February 22
15:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a member of a banned Manipuri militant organisation who was allegedly a part of the team that carried out an audacious attack on an army convoy in June 2015, in which 18 soldiers were killed and 15 other injured, an official spokesperson said.

The details of the place of arrest were not given out by the NIA and the spokesman only said 22-year-old Moirangthem Nimaichand Meitei was an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) group. Meitei was also in the team that was involved in the ambush near Paraolen village in Chandel district of Manipur on June 4, 2015, he said.

This was the worst-ever terror attack on the army which saw 18 personnel dead and 15 seriously injured. The accused was produced before the special judge on February 20 where he was remanded in seven days of NIA custody.

However, sources said that the accused had been detained by a combined team of the NIA, Gorkha Rifles and Bishnupur police in Manipur on February 3 from Ningthoukhong area.

The anti-terror probe agency, which investigated the case, had ascertained that the the total number of militants who participated in the attack was 23 out of whom two were killed in the retaliatory action by the Army in Chandel district of Manipur, officials said.

Army trucks were attacked with ‘Lathod guns’ and grenades by suspected terrorists of NSCN (Khaplang) and other groups. The militants had formed three groups to carry out the attack and explosive-laden cans were planted alongside the road to maximise the damage, they said.

-PTI

Tags
June 2015 Army Attack
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.