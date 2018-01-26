Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 27 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

NIA Arrests NSCN-U ‘Brigadier’ Aheto Chopey

January 26
21:48 2018
The NIA has arrested self-styled ‘Brigadier’ of NSCN-Unification Aheto Chopey in connection with his involvement in a six-year-old case of supplying robbed government arms and ammunition to the Naga underground.

Chopey was held on Wednesday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency and Assam Rifles, an NIA official said on Friday. He had been on the run for over five years.

The team recovered an AK-56 rifle, two 9 mm pistols along with magazines, assorted ammunition and Rs 1.32 lakh in cash from him, the official said.

“Chopey is accused of supplying government arms and ammunition to Naga underground factions NSCN-U and NSCN-K.” The militant was on Thursday produced before a NIA court in Dimapur which remanded him to judicial custody.

The Dimapur court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Chopey, a resident of Unity village near Dimapur in Nagaland, for his arrest in a case lodged by the NIA in March 2013, the official said.

-IANS

