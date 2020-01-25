Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 25 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

NIA files charge sheet against 5 alleged JMB members in Barpeta case

NIA files charge sheet against 5 alleged JMB members in Barpeta case
January 25
11:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it had filed a charge sheet against five alleged members of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the Barpeta JMB module case. The five were accused of procuring weapons and ammunition in order to commit terrorist acts in pursuance of jihadi ideology. An NIA spokesperson said that the chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court here against Hafizur Rahman, Yakub Ali, Sariful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Hafiz Safikul Islam under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency took over the probe in December 2019 on the basis of a case registered at Barpeta Police Station in Assam.

Acting on information about a trained JMB suspect, Barpeta Police searched the house of one Rahman in Barpeta on July 30, 2019 and allegedly seized a country-made revolver, four rounds of ammunition and jihadi literature from his possession.

On his disclosure, alleged trained JMB cadres, namely Ali, Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Hafiz Safikul Islam were arrested.

The NIA official said its probe revealed they were members of JMB, a terror organization proscribed in India and Bangladesh.

The official pointed out that the accused were recruited by Sahanur Alom aka Sahanur Alam of Barpeta district, earlier arrested by the NIA while probing the Burdwan blast case of October 10, 2014.

Source: The Sentinel

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.