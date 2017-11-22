NIA Probe Exposes Doublespeak of BJP and Callousness of NPF: NPCC

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed concern “on the recent spate of Government officials being victimized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on allegations of terror funding.”

“There is no subject in Nagaland that has not paid illegal taxes. It is not only the government employees or government agencies that have succumbed to extortion demands; rather all business establishments, contractors, suppliers and even village councils are at the receiving end,” the NPCC said in a press statement.

“In the past, many senior government officials and prominent businessmen were assassinated for not being able to meet the extortion demands. Some were kidnapped and ransom running into crores of Rupees was supposed to have exchanged hands for release. Today, it is an open secret that every project funds and every budget including salary has certain percentages for all factions,” the statement added.

“Seeing the plight of the people and the government employees caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, we cannot remain silent and let things deteriorate to the point of no return. GoI has deliberately avoided providing sustenance to designated camps and the Cease Fire Grounds Rules agreed between GOI and various factions has been conveniently forgotten.”

“Secondly, NPF-BJP Govt is responsible for adopting a policy to facilitate and support the ongoing peace process without any tangible thoughts. They have conveniently abdicated their responsibility to protect the lives and rights of the people. Over the years, the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers has become mute spectator by silently allowing officers to compromise with extortion demands. We therefore urge the Government employees especially the senior officers to come out with truth since as government servants you have served the directives of NPF-BJP Govt,” the statement further said.

“NPCC will not tolerate victimization of government officials and the people of Nagaland due to callousness of the NPF-BJP government that has failed to convince its political masters in Delhi. The doublespeak by the GoI about its seriousness in resolving the Naga Political problem while unleashing the NIA on the hapless government officials cannot be ignored.”

“We therefore demand that NIA should go into the root cause of succumbing to extortion demands rather harass government employees. The real masters who are responsible for loss of hundreds of firearms, thousands of ammunition rounds and who have allowed extortion to be systematized cannot be insulated from the long arms of law,” the statement added.