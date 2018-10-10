NIA Registers Case After Hizbul Terrorists Arrested in Assam

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, registered a case and took over the investigation into the matter of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Assam. The operatives were allegedly trained in Jammu and Kashmir and sent to the state to set up a terror base.

On Sunday, it was reported that the NIA has taken over the investigation formally of the expansion of the terrorist group in Assam. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police were handling the case. The matter came to the fore when the UP police arrested one trained operatives Qamar uz Zaman in Kanpur by UP ATS. After his arrest, the Assam police arrested eight of his friends in a different location on Assam.

Special Director General (Special branch) of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharya told the Times of India, “We have brought Qamar uz here from UP police on a transit remand yesterday and he was produced before a local court today. We have to take him back to UP for production in court on October 11 from where NIA will take over the investigation.”

The NIA had already been probing the matter for previous weeks with the Assam and UP police before taking over the case formally.

SOURCE: Times Now