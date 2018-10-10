Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

NIA Registers Case After Hizbul Terrorists Arrested in Assam

NIA Registers Case After Hizbul Terrorists Arrested in Assam
October 10
20:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, registered a case and took over the investigation into the matter of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Assam. The operatives were allegedly trained in Jammu and Kashmir and sent to the state to set up a terror base.

On Sunday, it was reported that the NIA has taken over the investigation formally of the expansion of the terrorist group in Assam. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police were handling the case. The matter came to the fore when the UP police arrested one trained operatives Qamar uz Zaman in Kanpur by UP ATS. After his arrest, the Assam police arrested eight of his friends in a different location on Assam.

Special Director General (Special branch) of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharya told the Times of India, “We have brought Qamar uz here from UP police on a transit remand yesterday and he was produced before a local court today. We have to take him back to UP for production in court on October 11 from where NIA will take over the investigation.”

The NIA had already been probing the matter for previous weeks with the Assam and UP police before taking over the case formally.

SOURCE: Times Now

Tags
Hizbul MujahidinNIAOperationPoliceProbeterrorismterrorist
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.