NIA Sentences 3 to Life in Assam Terror Funding Case

A special National Investigation Agency court in Guwahati on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment three convicts of the Dima Hasao terror funding case and awarded eight to 12 years’ imprisonment to 11 others convicted in the case.

Those three sentenced to life are Niranjan Hojai, Commander-in-Chief of Dima Halam Daogah (J) militants, the outfit’s Chairman Jewel Garlosa, and the then Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Mohet Hojai.

The three have also been fined Rs 25,000 each, the NIA advocate in Guwahati said.

The two cases were registered in 2009 on allegation of huge amounts of money being siphoned off from the development funds allotted to the NC Hills Council, in connivance with contractors and government servants and the money being sent to the DHD(J) for procurement of arms and ammunition and for terrorist activities.

