NIA summons former leader of Cotton varsity student body

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a summons to former general secretary of the Cotton University Students’ Union and assistant secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti Pranjal Kalita asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

The summons has been issued in connection with the case number 13/2019 on the strength of which Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi was arrested. The NIA in the notice, issued under section 160 CrPC, asked Kalita to be present by 11 am on Thursday at its office in Sonapur.

Sources adds: Along with Akhil Gogoi, around six other KMSS leaders were arrested in the case and they are in judicial custody. In the same case, the NIA also interrogated IIT Guwahati’s Prof Arupjyoti Saikia who was quizzed for the third time in four days on Tuesday. The NIA has asked him to appear before it on Friday. KMSS adviser Hussain Md Shahjahan has also been quizzed twice till Tuesday and was asked to reappear on Friday.

Source: The Assam Tribune