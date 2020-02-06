Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

NIA summons former leader of Cotton varsity student body

NIA summons former leader of Cotton varsity student body
February 06
11:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a summons to former general secretary of the Cotton University Students’ Union and assistant secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti Pranjal Kalita asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

The summons has been issued in connection with the case number 13/2019 on the strength of which Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi was arrested. The NIA in the notice, issued under section 160 CrPC, asked Kalita to be present by 11 am on Thursday at its office in Sonapur.

Sources adds: Along with Akhil Gogoi, around six other KMSS leaders were arrested in the case and they are in judicial custody. In the same case, the NIA also interrogated IIT Guwahati’s Prof Arupjyoti Saikia who was quizzed for the third time in four days on Tuesday. The NIA has asked him to appear before it on Friday. KMSS adviser Hussain Md Shahjahan has also been quizzed twice till Tuesday and was asked to reappear on Friday.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.