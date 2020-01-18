Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 18 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links

NIA takes over probe into J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s terror links
January 18
11:05 2020
NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe involving Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh who was caught with two terrorists on January 10.

On Thursday, the Union home ministry had asked the NIA to start the probe into Singh’s case to take a hard and close look at his involvement with terror groups.

Davinder Singh was intercepted when he was travelling on the national highway to Jammu along with two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather, according to the security establishment. A third man arrested with them Irfan Shafi Mir is said to be a lawyer.
Singh, suspected of going rogue, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA, the anti-terror law.

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry. According to an official order, the officer’s act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute.

The preliminary probe has indicated that this was not the first time that Singh escorted the two terrorists through the counter-insurgency grid in Kashmir valley. He was suspended after his arrest.

Source: Dailyhunt

