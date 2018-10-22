NIA’s Most Wanted List Features Top Naga Rebel Leaders

NET Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a list of India’s most wanted fugitives—including a number of leaders and members of various armed groups operating in the Northeast.

The agency on Sunday uploaded 258 names, with 199 photos, of the country’s most wanted fugitives.

“Do you know any of these people? The photos you see here represent the biggest threats to the safety of our community,” the NIA declared on its website.

Out of the total 258 fugitives, 98 have a red-corner notice issued against them (by Interpol) and 57 carry a bounty on their head.

NIA tweeted a post in their official Twitter handle, which stated, “NIA need your help in locating fugitives. If you have any information, please call at 011-24368800 or mail at assistance.nia@gov.in. Your identity shall be kept secret. Help us in making India safer.”

The list features some of the top leaders of Naga armed political groups including ‘Lt. Gen’ Nikki Sumi of NSCN (K); Isak Sumi of NSCN (K); Hangshi Ramson Tangkhul of NSCN (IM); TR Calvin of NSCN (IM); Paresh Baruah of Ulfa (I) and Starson Lamkang of NSCN (K).

Surprisingly, the deceased NSCN (K) leader SS Khaplang continues to feature on the list. Other prominent Naga armed leaders included in the list are K Mulatonu and Alezo Venuh.

Other names from the NE region include Bimal Narzary, Khutoho, Kughaito Achumi, Urikhinbham Budhichandra, Rakeb Basumatary, Swdwb Brahma, Jamphraw Daimary, Jathwn, Saila Basumatary, Anjelus Basumatary, Budha Mushahary, Lal Babu Basumatary, Dwngra Brahma, Gwlao Brahma, Upen Basumatary, Binod Mushahary, Bishnu Goyari, Songbijit Ingti Kathar, Naren Kalita, Tibrajit Baruah, Jibon Maran, Dr. Pranmay Asom, Arunodai Dahotia, Ganesh Lahan, Dr. Abhijit Asom, Dristi Rajkhowa, Akaho, C Lalnghakthanga, Sabuj Chakma, Robi Chakma among many others.

India first released a list of the 50 most wanted fugitives allegedly hiding in Pakistan on May 2011, after the killing of Osama bin Laden. It was prepared in consultation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the NIA, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and various law enforcement agencies.

The list also contains information about their organisations, crimes committed, charges pressed and their aliases.

