NET Bureau

In a terrible incident of dacoity, a group of miscreants with weapons looted passengers of a night bus on the Bongaigaon National Highway no. 31.

According to reports, an aged woman, identified as Phulmaya Biswakarma, lost her life in a heart attack after witnessing the incident.

Dacoits looted cash along with several belongings of the passengers.

The incident occurred on the NH no. 31 when bus was travelling to Siliguri from Biswanath Chariali.

Source: Pratidin Time