Nine Arrested in Tripura in Mob Lynching Case

Police arrested the prime accused Sunil Mohan Tripura of lynching the public announcer Sukanta Chakraborty, who was beaten to death on June 28 last branding him as child lifter involved in human organ pulling racket.

With the arrest of Sunil, as many as nine persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of Sukanta for campaigning against rumor-mongering on child-lifting in Tripura, the police said today.

While Sunil Mohan was arrested yesterday from Sabroom in South Tripura district, another accused Hiren Tripura was held from the student hostel of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College of Belonia sub-division of the same district early this morning, said IG (Law and Order) K V Sreejesh.

“We have got the video footage of the killing of Sukanta Chakraborty. He was held on the basis of the footage and complaints. We have found from the footage that all the accused were involved in the killing,” he said. Seven persons have been arrested earlier.

Four police personnel including one Assistant Sub-inspector of police and two personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have already been suspended in this connection.

Sukanta Chakraborty (33), a resident of the Sabroom sub-division of South Tripura district, was lynched by a mob when he was returning from Kalachakra village after campaigning against the child lifting scare in the state.

He was hired by the district administration. At least four persons including a woman and a hawker were hacked to death on the suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the state on the same day.

In three days as many as seven persons were killed and 21 were injured by the mob on the suspicion. However, there is no arrest in case of the lynching of Uttar Pradesh hawker in Murari of Mohanpur.

- The New Indian Express