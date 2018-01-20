Nine Killed, 40 Injured in Pakistani Firing in Two Days

Nine persons, including three security personnel, were killed and over 40 others injured in escalated violence along the LoC and the International Border between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two days, police said on Saturday.

“One soldier and four civilians were killed on Saturday in Pakistani shelling and firing along the Line of Control and the International Border while one soldier and one Border Security Force trooper and two civilians were killed on Friday,” police said.

“From Akhnoor to R. S. Pura, Pakistan Rangers carried out indiscriminate shelling and firing to target civilian and security facilities for two days,” police said.

Over 40 others, including civilians and security personnel, were injured. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals. Over a dozen cattle too perished in heavy shelling of civilian facilities by Pakistan Rangers.

BSF sources said Indian troops inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani troops, killing seven Rangers and destroying four border posts of Pakistan across the International Border. Around 10,000 residents of border villages in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts have migrated, leaving behind their homes, fields and cattle.

“Makeshift accommodation has been arranged for these people in government buildings and schools in R. S. Pura, Samba and Hiranagar,” provincial administration officials said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives. “Distraught to hear of three more civilians caught in the crossfire on the border. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of the acrimony between the two neighbouring countries. I pray that the hostility on the borders ends soon,” she tweeted.

Defence sources said Sepoy Mandeep Singh was killed in Pakistani firing in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district on Saturday while Jammu district authorities confirmed the deaths of four civilians along the International Border.

“Pakistan ceasefire violations on the LoC started at 8.20 a.m. They used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions. Our troops retaliated effectively. However, Sepoy Mandeep Singh, 23, belonging to Punjab, was grievously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries,” Defence Ministry officials said.

-IANS