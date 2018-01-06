Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 06 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Nine Killed in Kashmir Avalanche

Nine Killed in Kashmir Avalanche
January 06
18:24 2018
Nine persons were killed and two, including an eight-year-old, were rescued after the vehicle in which they were travelling was caught in an avalanche in a north Kashmir border area, police said on Saturday.

The avalanche occurred at 3,000-metre Sadhna Pass of Tangdhar region in Kupwara district on Friday evening.

“Nine dead bodies have been recovered by rescue teams. The deadinc lude an engineer of the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and eight locals,” a police officer said. The BRO engineer was identified as Mangla Prasad Singh.

Rescue teams rescued the child and a 50–old man from the avalanche debris on Friday evening. Sadhna Pass, which mostly remains closed for six months in winters, connects Kupwara with border town of Karnah

Rescue operations at the mountanious pass overlooking zigzag, treacherous roads are extremely difficult due to sub zero temperatures.

-IANS

Kashmir avalanche
Entertainment

