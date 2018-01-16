Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Nine Oil Tankers Set Afire on Assam-Arunachal Border

Nine Oil Tankers Set Afire on Assam-Arunachal Border
January 16
21:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suspected NSCN-K militants set afire nine tankers loaded with crude oil in the remote Namsik area on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Tuesday evening.

The tankers were moving from Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh to Digboi in Assam when they were set on fire near Jagun. Senior police and Army and Assam Rifles personnel rushed to the area, where security has since been beefed up.

“Nine oil tankers were set on fire. We suspect that National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) militants are behind the incident since the anti-talks faction has a strong presence in the area along the inter-state border,” a senior police official said.

Tinsukia district in eastern Assam bordering Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing militant activities in the recent past.

While the anti-talk faction of Ulfa militants had killed a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his son in the district after suspecting them to be spying for the Army, the Ulfa last month abducted a businessman’s son who was later released.

-IANS

Tags
Assam-ArunachalAssam-Arunachal BorderNSCN (K)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.