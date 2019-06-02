Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Nine Rohingya Muslims Arrested from Moreh town near the Indo-Myanmar border

Nine Rohingya Muslims Arrested from Moreh town near the Indo-Myanmar border
June 02
15:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Nine Rohingyas have been arrested from Moreh town near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district with fake Aadhaar cards, police said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vikramjit told PTI that following a tip-off police apprehended four Rohingyas including two women from the Tengnoupal check post, for possessing fake Aadhaar cards on May 27.

The police arrested five other Rohingyas including three women from a hotel in Moreh town on May 28, the SP said.

He said investigation revealed that one Tahir Ali, a Rohingya, had married a local Manipuri Muslim woman and was involved in arranging illegal transportation of these foreigners.

Ali was arrested from Sora locality in Thoubal district on Friday, the police said.

All the arrested except for the “mastermind” Tahir Ali had travelled from the state capital to the border town carrying fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

The arrested Rohingyas can neither speak Hindi nor English, leading to communication problems, the SP said, adding further investigation was on to find how they entered India and got hold of fake Aadhaar cards.

Source: Huff Post

Tags
detentionmanipurMuslim Rohingya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.