Ninong Ering Seeks to Know Status of Arunachal’s Airports

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Ninong Ering has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday seeking information on the present status of Pasighat, Tezu and Itanagar airports.

He also appealed Raju to give importance to these projects considering the urgent need of aviation infrastructure in the state. The Congress MP, in his letter, pointed out that the state has been experiencing connectivity issues with the rest of the country for decades.

The situation in Arunachal Pradesh is dismal and requires special attention, Ering wrote in his letter. The Centre recently launched the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) — which aims at facilitating regional connectivity through financial support and infrastructure development.

The UDAN Scheme aims to catalyze regional aviation sector by improving under developed regional routes, the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media, said.

This regional connectivity scheme if implemented properly can deliver a host of benefits by fulfilling untapped demand for convenient travel, facilitating businesses and trade more efficiently, unlocking Indias tourism potential and promoting national integration, the MP said.

-PTI