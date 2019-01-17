Ninth Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad at Pune MIT- WPU Campus From Friday

NET Bureau

The ninth Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS), organized by the MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG) will be held at the Pune MIT- WPU campus from Friday to Sunday.

Mr. Rahul Karad, Founder & Dean, MIT-SOG and Executive President- MIT World Peace University addressed the press to announce the event.

Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) is a first-of-its-kind social initiative, aimed at channelizing the youth towards the strengthening of democracy and tackling issues related to nation-building. This event invites students from colleges and institutions from across the country. The 9th edition of BCS will have prominent personalities from different walks of life providing their views on a range of topics regarding India’s progress and development as an emerging global power.The aim of the event is to encourage young minds to be politically active and work towards the development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul Karad, Founder &Dean, MIT-SOG and Executive President- MIT World Peace University said, “India is rapidly moving towards robust and structurally sound Global Economic Superpowerbut to win this race we will need progressive and knowledgeable leaders who can cross this hurdle that arise in Political decision making. At MIT-SOG we are trying to bridge this gap and committed to create leaders for tomorrow, who have the required dedication for the nation-building. To strengthen this we have started UGC approved 2 years Masters Course in Political Leadership Government (MPG) and BCS, whichis the largest classroom of over 10,000 politically active students of India and the world for creating future political leaders. BCS is critical to developing a sense of character and the right ideals among the youth, and giving them an opportunity to interact with some of the best minds in the country. The overwhelming response to the last eight editions has positioned BCSas a platform for the youth of the country, where they can share their views and concerns on the issues pertaining to them. On this occasion, I would also like to thank Shri. Devendra Fadnavis – Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra for supporting this endeavor by becoming the Chief Patron.”

In the 9th edition of BCS, students will get to listen and interact with various dignitaries from Political, social and entrepreneurial background. Devendra Fadnavis- Chief Minister-Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar- National President- NCP and Rajyasabha MP, Smt. Brinda karat-Senior leader-CPI, Smt. Trupti Desai-Gender Equality Activist, Adv. Jignesh Mewani-Dalit Activist and MLA, Gujarat, Prakash Raj-Film Actor and Founder- Prakash Raj Foundation, Ashutosh-Senior Journalist, Hitendra Nath Goswami-Speaker- Assam State Legislative Assembly, Shankarsinh Vaghela-Former CM-Gujarat, Tushar Gandhi President Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi-Eminent Lawyer and MP Congress, Adv. Prashant Bhushan- Eminent Lawyer and Social Activist, Adv Majeed Menon- MP Rajysabha NCP, Dr. A Velumani- Founder Thyrocare Technologies are among some of the prominent speakers at the three-day student parliament.