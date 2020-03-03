Nirbhaya case: Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of one of the four death row convicts

Delhi government has recommended rejecting mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Delhi government made the recommendation just a few minutes after it received the mercy petition from the Union Home Ministry. Delhi government has sent the file to Lt Governor for his recommendation.

Union Home Ministry had received the mercy petition of Pawan earlier yesterday and the same will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for his consideration and decision.

A Delhi court yesterday deferred till further order the hanging of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for 6 this morning. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan. The court passed the order on Pawan’s plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President yesterday.

Source: News On Air