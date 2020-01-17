Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 17 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Nirbhaya convict collapses before being shifted to cell near hanging courtyard

Nirbhaya convict collapses before being shifted to cell near hanging courtyard
January 17
11:36 2020
NET Bureau

One of the convicts in the brutal Nirbhaya gangrape case from 2012, collapsed in his jail cell when he was told that he was being moved to a cell hear the hanging courtyard. Vinay, who was in cell 4, got a panic attack when he was told that he was being shifted to another cell from where he would be taken for his hanging.

Vinay was reportedly taken to dispensary where he stayed for approximately half an hour. The convicts were later shifted to their new cells on Thursday evening.

Tihar administration would be giving a status report in the court today. The admin could also ask for an SOP in the case where the convicts and their lawyers are using various tricks to delay the hanging. They would also ask the status on the mercy petition filed by the convicts.

The rapists were supposed to be hanged on January 22 but since one of them moved a mercy plea, the execution date has been indefinitely postponed.

Source: India TV News

