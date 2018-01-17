Nirmala Sitharaman Flies in Sukhoi

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday flew in an Indian Air Force frontline aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 MKI — an indigenously-built twin-engine fighter jet capable of carrying nuclear strikes.

Wearing an olive green flight suit, Sitharaman, the first woman Defence Minister of India, flew from the Air Force Station at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. She was seen seated in the cockpit.

The Minister tweeted her pictures familiarizing herself with the fighter aircraft before taking off.

The Sukhoi SU -30 MKI is a multi-role fighter developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

-IANS