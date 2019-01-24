Nissan is Set For its First Electric Car ‘LEAF’

NET Bureau

India is working hard towards promoting electric vehicles in the country. Back in 2016, the Indian Government set up a fierce target of having only electric vehicles on sale by 2030. Recent developments suggest that the final tally for 2030 would be 30% electric vehicles. To bring this vision to reality, many automobile marquees have undertaken research and development needed for electric vehicles for the Indian market.

Some have taken a headstart, Mahindra & Mahindra is already on the runway with its new EV the e2O which comes with a price tag of about INR 8 lakhs. Japanese carmakers have also taken up the challenge. Suzuki has brought mild hybrid systems in sedan and MPV segment. Nissan also has plans to bring its globally hit Leaf in India.

This EV is sold across Japan, Europe, and other global markets. Nissan Leaf has achieved significant numbers. Till date over 2,60,000 units have rolled across the assembly lines. Initially, the company will bring a small volume of Leaf EVs to India to gauge the response of the consumers here. Previously, Nissan wasn’t looking forward to bring the Leaf to India but the strong response of the Indian Government for electric vehicles has triggered Nissan to give it a shot.

The Leaf EV is impressive. It offers a spacious cabin and comfort for the passengers. The new generation will come bundled with the ProPilot autonomous driving tech that offers three new levels of autonomous capabilities. The range of this EV will see a hike to 172 km range. The Nissan Leaf is expected to cover a distance of about 350-400 km in a single charge.

The cost of this EV is high due to customs charges. For now, Nissan has no plans of assembling the Leaf locally at its plant in Chennai. The automaker clearly stated that assembling the EV in India is very costly and there is a huge gap in infrastructure between what they need and what is currently here. Also, the supplier chain in terms of Electronic component is not much which is a huge problem not only for Nissan but also for others including Mahindra.

Electric vehicles are equipped with Lithium-ion batteries which are very light and can be recharged faster than the Lead-Acid Batteries. When compared to the conventional Lead-Acid batteries, inserting a Lithium-ion battery in an EV reduces its weight by 90kg which is a big deal.

In a price sensitive market like that of India fuel efficiency is the primary factor upon which a consumer switches options instead of getting a better vehicle overall. Simply better fuel efficiency is a better magnet for car buyers in India. As of today, the Lithium-ion batteries are imported by either China or Taiwan. Currently, there are no lithium-ion battery manufacturers in India which can fulfil the high quality and reliability needs in the Auto industry.

For a successful transformation of the next-gen vehicles into all Electric, the government of India needs to create a conducive environment to sell the products backed up with OEM’s who will constantly contribute with the design and development of the future of cars. We wish Nissan for a great response on their attempt to introduce Leaf in India. We hope that Indians will like this car and enjoy it to the fullest.