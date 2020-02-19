Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 19 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

NITI Aayog’s Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated at Chowkham

NITI Aayog’s Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated at Chowkham
February 19
11:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Deputy Commissioner of Namsai District, Bijoy Talukdar inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at Govt H S School Chowkham. The function was attended by T Pabin DDSE, T Tamuk Principal, T Wange Advisor (NE) Skyrim Innovation, Chow Jeniya Namshoom SMDC Elite Member, Akhtar N Ahmed Robotic Engineer & Trainer among others.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with the students and witnessed their innovative projects. He also inspected different types of modules and sensors, the 3 D printer, drone, etc. He especially mentioned the name of ATL Incharge Azingna Khamho & Surchand Singh for their hard work and dedication.

Principal T Tamuk stated that Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has conveyed best wishes to the school fraternity on the successful commissioning of ATL in the school.

Mr Wange during his speech stated that ATLs have been set up in the selected schools of North East region to foster curiosity, creativity & imagination in young minds and to inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning etc. It is fully funded by NITI Aayog under Atal Innovation Mission with an object to cultivate maximum number of children as neotic innovators.

He further added that Skyrim Innovations have set up two more ATLs recently – one at Arunodhay HSS Itanagar and the second at Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati.

Source: Arunachal24

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.