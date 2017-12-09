Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Nitin Gadkari Assures Improved Road Infrastructure in Manipur

Nitin Gadkari Assures Improved Road Infrastructure in Manipur
December 09
20:10 2017
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the two day national conference “New Technology for Road Construction” on Friday attended by Works Ministers of all States.

Manipur PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh also attended the conference.

During the inaugural function, the Union Minister for Road, Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources said Manipur’s connectivity including waterways will be improved using new technologies for road constructions at the earliest.

The Union Minister said construction and development of new roads will not only improve the State’s economy but at the same time bring closer the villages which will eventually encourage the feeling of oneness among the people.

He continued officials from Union Ministries will be sent to Manipur to identify the State’s sinking zones and use new technologies to put Manipur among the developed States of the country.

During the conference, the Union Minister also instructed Thongam Biswajit Singh to identify suitable sites for setting up of cement concrete plants for the National Highways in Manipur.

Nitin Gadkari
