Nitin Gadkari Dedicates Jowai-Ratacherra Road Project to Nation

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari dedicated Jowai-Ratacherra road project to the nation in Shillong on Monday. The 102-km road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 683 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that the Union Government was giving highest priority for development of infrastructure in North East as prosperity comes from roads.

“If you want to develop industry you need better road communications as for progress of any state road infrastructure is most important,” he added.

Asserting that Union Government has big projects for North East, he urged the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to make small packages and give more contract to people from the area since government wants to give local people work. However, he made it clear that government wouldn’t compromise on quality.

He said that this road was important for development of industries in Meghalaya as the road passes through cement belts. He lamented that land acquisition was a big problem and government needed cooperation from state Government as many big projects were being delayed.

On the other hand, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said this project was a boon for the people of that area as it was highly active economic zone where 10 cement companies are located.

Stating that people from Assam and Mizoram will be benefitted from the road, Sangma added that such reviews should be held in rotation basis.

- The Shillong Times