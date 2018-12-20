Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation For Two-Lane Highways in Ziro

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday accompanied Union Minister for Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari in Ziro where the Minister laid the foundation for 2 lane highways worth Rs 5583.92 crore for road length of 472km.

The foundation for the projects laid were – 2 laning of Akajan – Likabali- Bame from km 71 to km 99 and the Joram – Koloriang road from 50km to 138km of NH 713 divided into six packages. The Union Minister also laid foundation for relaunch of Potin to Pangin of NH229.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari assured the people of Arunachal that centre will leave no stone unturned in support for the development of Arunachal. He said the new highways and bridges to come will ensure quicker, safer, all weather connectivity for the people of state. He also said.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister asserted that the state government will strictly deal as per law anyone involving in corruption related to Highway compensation. He said due to land compensation issues and exorbitant compensation rates, the Potin-Pangin Highway is unable to progress well despite the project being launched in 2008. He said in Bopi-Potin road, excess of compensation amount has been disbursed, which was disclosed after reassessment of the rates.

Calling for change in mindset to create an environment conducive for development, Chief Minister said highway construction in western part of Arunachal is moving at slow pace compared to eastern areas where highway construction is taking at faster pace.

He said state government is taking every effort to expedite the Potin – Pangin road and has divided the project into 9 packages. He also said a new survey has been conducted for realignment that will reduce the 407km road to 352km. Till the construction starts in full gear, the state government has allocated Rs 60 crore for repair and maintenance of the road.

Chief Minister appealed the Union Minister to lend his support in every capacity for development of Arunachal. He said the state has lot to benefit from his vast knowledge, experience and expertise. He urged Gadkari for giving a proper hand holding to the state particularly in the development of green industry as the state has huge potential in agri-horti, tourism and hydropower.

CM Pema Khandu on the occasion also appreciated the Apatani Youth Association for carrying out clean election campaign through awareness meetings at the community level.

Also present on the occasion were MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, DCM Chowna Mein, RWD Minister Bamang Felix, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and local MLA Tage Taki.