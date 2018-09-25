Nitin Gadkari Reviews NH Projects of NE States, Discusses Major Plans for Road Connectivity

Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Shipping & Water Resources, etc., Nitin Gadkari reviewed the National Highway Projects implemented in the eight North Eastern States at State Convention Centre, Shillong. He reviewed all the projects by State wise in the review meeting that lasted for two days where in all the details including land acquisition, forest clearance, muck dumping, other issues related with the project implementations and progress of works were discussed.

While reviewing all the NH projects implemented in Arunachal Pradesh, Gadkari said that the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways want to execute road and highways rapidly in the State to bring in connectivity to the remote places, to accelerate economic development and for employment generation to the people of the State. However, he said that due to the State own problems with regard to land acquisitions, forest clearance and other issues, execution of many important projects are getting over delayed causing huge loss and embarrassment to the Ministry.

He asked the State Govt to fast track and expedite the land acquisition, forest clearance and other issues in the State itself saying that the Ministry will not take time to sanction the projects that are free from any encumbrance. He further said to sanction all the pending projects after getting 100% land acquisition and to declare the proposed National Highways once the undergoing NH projects are successfully implemented.

Gadkari further asked the Contractors to improve their performance and expedite work progress as per the stipulated time of the projects by increasing their manpower and machineries. He cautioned that the non-performing contractors would be terminated and banned from further contesting in the tender, if required.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein while presenting the status of NH projects in the State has submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister seeking early sanctioning of 407 km Potin-Pangin Road (NH-13) including fund for repair & maintenance of four major bridges, 35 Km Hukanjuri-Khonsa road, remaining 20.6 km (Package B & C) of 4-laning of Itanagar – Banderdewa road (NH-415).

He also called for early sanctioning of the balance work of the “Lalpul-Manmao-Changlang” and “Longding-Tissa-Khonsa” roads, the contract works of which were terminated earlier due to non-performance of the Contractors.

He also sought to sanction remaining fund of Rs 103.99 crore out of Rs 113 Cr which is required for permanent restoration works damaged by landslides and floods during the year 2017-18. Ministry had so far alloted Rs 9.01 Cr only for temporary restoration. Mein also sought an additional amount of Rs. 45.71 Crores required for restoration of flood damages occurred during Current Financial year up to August 2018-19 and also seek for another allotment of Rs. 200.00 Crores during current financial year for FDR & maintenance work.

Mein further requested the Union Minister for formal declaration of four numbers of existing State roads that were earlier approved as National Highways in principle namely, Akajan–Likabali–Bame (120.00 Km), Margherita–Changlang( 44.00 Km), Daporijo-Gerukamukh road(Dumporijo) to GerukaMukh (Assam/DullangMukh)-Gogamukh at Dhemaji district in Assam (125.00 Km) which comes under Green Field Alignment and the Tezu–Chapakhawa road via Sunpara (59.00 Km).

The State has total of 72 packages with total length of 2537 km under National Highways having a tentative cost of Rs 25,000.00 Crore executed by agencies such as the State PWD, MoRTH (BOT), BRO and NHIDCL.

In the meeting, the proposed Arunachal Frontier Highway were also discussed other than the issues and problems in connection with the executing agencies and the Contractors.

Earlier, before the beginning of review meeting, Gadkari has dedicated to the people, the upgraded and renovated 2-lane road from Jowai to Ratacherra in Meghalaya.

Besides the Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and PWD Ministers of North Eastern States, Heads of Executing Agencies and Representatives of the Contractors were also present in the two days review meeting.

Mein was accompanied by Bilatee Pertin, Commissioner (PWD) and Er Toli Basar, CE (Highway) in the meeting.