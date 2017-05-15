NLFT Gets New President

In a surprising instance, Subir Debbarma, a frontline leader has been made president of banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-Biswamohan).

Subir (45), a resident of Bargachia area in Mohanpur subdivision had joined the outfit several years back. In course of counter insurgency operation, Subir alias Yamorok was arrested way back in 2013 but got released on bail and joined the outfit once again.

As per the information, there has been a meeting of the outfit where leaders of NLFT appointed Subir as the outlawed group’s president. Considering the contribution towards the secessionist movement in Tripura, Biswamohan, who had led the outfit for long years has been made advisor.

According to the report, the new leader extended support to those political parties who are waging war for Twipraland. There were allegations that the outfit had supported Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) candidate in a by-election to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Meanwhile, IPFT’s founder president NC Debbarma was suspended from the party for allegedly taking bribe from a nationalist political party.