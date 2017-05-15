Mon, 15 May 2017

Northeast Today

NLFT Gets New President

NLFT Gets New President
May 15
17:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a surprising instance, Subir Debbarma, a frontline leader has been made president of banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-Biswamohan).

Subir (45), a resident of Bargachia area in Mohanpur subdivision had joined the outfit several years back. In course of counter insurgency operation, Subir alias Yamorok was arrested way back in 2013 but got released on bail and joined the outfit once again.

As per the information, there has been a meeting of the outfit where leaders of NLFT appointed Subir as the outlawed group’s president. Considering the contribution towards the secessionist movement in Tripura, Biswamohan, who had led the outfit for long years has been made advisor.

According to the report, the new leader extended support to those political parties who are waging war for Twipraland. There were allegations that the outfit had supported Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) candidate in a by-election to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Meanwhile, IPFT’s founder president NC Debbarma was suspended from the party for allegedly taking bribe from a nationalist political party.

Tags
NLFTNLFT-BiswamohanSubir DebbarmaTwipraland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.