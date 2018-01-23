NMA Asks Political Parties Not to Contest Nagaland Polls

The Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) on Tuesday urged political parties not to contest the February 27 Nagaland Assembly polls and demanded a solution to the insurgency problem first.

NMA secretary Lochumbeni Humtsoe said the Naga public wanted a solution and not election, and it was imperative for all Nagas to resolve the issue. She told a rally in Kohima organised by the Naga Students’ Federation that the aspiration of the Naga mothers was of permanent peace that will bring change and unity.

She said, “Naga people are against holding of elections. NMA has also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister to postpone the electoral process for sometime”.

The Naga Students Federation along with apex tribal bodies and civil societies staged the rally here demanding solution to the Naga issue. NSF president Kesosul Christopher Ltu said, “The Naga peace process vis-a-vis political dialogue is an issue which is going to determine our future”.

He claimed that all mass based Naga organisations had appealed to the Centre for solution and not election. The Naga Hoho, an apex Naga tribal body, earlier in a memorandum to the Prime Minister said, “It is the unanimous view of the Naga people that the political solution or Naga peace accord is more important than elections and therefore, it has become imperative that the elections to the legislative assembly of Nagaland be deferred for peace and tranquillity”.

Naga Hoho general secretary Mutsikhoyo Yhobu said “20 years of peace process is very long, but Nagas have been patiently waiting for a settlement, which will be honourable and acceptable to both the Naga people and the Centre”. “Let us stand up to strengthen our movement showing our resentment,” he said.

BJP national general secretary, in-charge of Nagaland, Ram Madhav had stated that assembly election would have to be held as there are constitutional obligations which cannot be avoided. “The peace process between Government of India and the NSCN(IM) has progressed to a great extent. We need a government that will be helpful in finalising the framework agreement,” he has stated in Dimapur on Monday.

The insurgent group NSCN-IM’s key demand is to integrate Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, which has been strongly opposed by the BJP-ruled states.

