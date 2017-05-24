Wed, 24 May 2017

No Airspace Violation over Siachen: IAF

No Airspace Violation over Siachen: IAF
May 24
17:21 2017
Pakistani fighter jets flew near the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday, according to a media report in Islamabad, but Indian Air Force sources said there was no violation of India’s air space.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets made flights near Siachen Glacier this morning, Samaa TV reported. Quoting sources, the report said all of PAF’s forward operating bases have been made fully operational. Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational.

In New Delhi, IAF sources said there was no violation of India’s air space. The report came a day after the Indian Army announced that it launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control earlier this month, inflicting some damage.

Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the forward airbase in Skardu on Wednesday and flew a Mirage jet, the report said. According to PAF, Aman met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force. A fighter squadron carried out higher and lower altitude flights.

The Siachen glacier is the highest battleground on the earth. It is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayan mountains where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan ends.

-PTI

