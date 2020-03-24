No closure of Essential Services: DC Kinny Singh

NET Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh informed that all offices (Govt & Pvt) and markets of East Siang District will remain close wef from 23rd March, 5 pm to 31st March, 2020 as the state government has put Arunachal Pradesh under lockdown to tackle any possible outbreak of Covid-19.

DC’s office, SP’s office, Banks, Treasury, ATMs, Petrol Pumps and all other essential services like Power and PHE departments, medical/pharmacies, grocery shops and vegetable markets will remain open as usual but restricted public dealing in offices. She directed the concerned officers to ensure available stock of food items and no panic buying is done.

The DC reiterated that health department and admin officers should “remain vigilant and fully prepared to tackle any possible outbreak of Covid-19 and urged people to avoid all means of gathering but to maintain social distancing during lockdown period.

Meanwhile as per direction of the Deputy Commissioner, DTO (Transport) M. Loyi and EAC (Jud) Kamin Darang in association with President of AAPTF (All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation) Tabiram Moyong carried out disinfection of commercial vehicles like Private Passenger Bus, Winger, Tata Sumo, Local Taxi, Auto Rickshaw and ticket booking counters. Disinfectant was also sprayed in various places too including old fish market and children park area.