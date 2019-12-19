No death warrant for Nirbhaya convicts for now, next hearing on Jan 7; mother breaks down in Delhi court

NET Bureau

A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora deferred the matter till January 7 while asking Tihar Jail authorities to issue fresh notice giving one week’s time to convicts as to whether they want to file mercy petitions before the President.

Nirbhaya’s mother broke down after the court adjourned the hearing in the matter, following which the judge assured her. ” Have full sympathy with you. We know someone has died but there are their (convicts) rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law,” the judge told her mother.

“The court has given them (convicts) to time to seek remedy. Court is only looking at their (convicts) rights and not ours. There is no guarantee that a judgement will be given on next date of hearing,” she said outside the court.

The order came soon after the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed one of the death-row convicts, seeking a review ofits 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

A 3-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, said there are no grounds to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that one week is prescribed under the law for filing the mercy petition.

“We are not expressing our view in this regard. If as per the law any time is available to the petitioner, it is for the petitioner to avail the remedy of filing mercy petition within that stipulated time,” the bench said.

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the three other convicts — Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma — in the case saying, no grounds had been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

