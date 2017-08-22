Tue, 22 Aug 2017

No Decision Taken on Resignation of Buddha Dhan Chakma: Mizoram CM

August 22
21:49 2017
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Tuesday said that he has not taken any decision on the resignation of Minister of State for Fisheries Buddha Dhan Chakma.

When asked whether he would accept the resignation of Chakma, Lal Thanhawla said that the matter was under his consideration. The chief minister also that he was not considering about reshuffle of his ministry even though two posts of minister were lying vacant.

Chakma submitted his resignation from the council of ministers on Monday. In his resignation letter, Chakma said that four Chakma students who qualified for the MBBS seat under the state quota, were denied the quota in medical colleges across the country by the state Higher and Technical Education department and two of the students belonged to his constituency.

He said that he could not accept such kind of discrimination among the people of the state. He said “Remaining in the Council of Ministers might create uneasiness to maintain the glory of democracy our state where all of us should feel at home under your dynamic leadership irrespective of caste, creed and religion.”

Earlier, the NGO Coordination Committee had urged the chief minister to sack Chakma before August 25 and threatened to launch an agitation if the latter remains a minister of state.

-PTI

