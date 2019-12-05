No detention camps in Nagaland for those not in NRC: Centre

NET Bureau

No detention camps have been constructed in Nagaland for those unable to prove their citizenship in the NRC, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha to a query on detention camps in Nagaland, also said that while the Assam government had sought re-verification of certain population under the NRC in the districts bordering Bangladesh, the apex court had not agreed to it.

Any person, not satisfied with the outcome of decisions of the claims and objections of the proces,s is free to appeal before the Foreigners Tribunal within a period of 120 days from the date of such order.

After the disposal of appeal by the tribunals, names can either be included or deleted.

The Cabinet approved the NRC Bill on Wednesday, for its introduction in Parliament.

Source: The Morung Express