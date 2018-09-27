No FIRs to be Registered Against Salman Khan’s ‘Love Ratri’: SC

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday approached the Supreme Court in Delhi, alleging threats received for his upcoming movie Love Ratri. Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter on the same day, reported legal news website Bar & Bench.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court issued orders protecting the makers of Salman Khan’s production company film Love Ratri, reported The Hindu, adding that the Supreme Court ordered that no FIRs would be registered on the basis of the movie name or song or any of its contents.

Earlier, reports said the film’s name has been changed from ‘Love Ratri’ to ‘Love Yatri’ as FIRs has been lodged against the former name alleging the name sounded similar to the religious Hindu festival ‘Navratri’.

- National Herald