No fiscal crisis in Tripura, says minister

NET Bureau

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday denied rumours of a financial crisis in the BJP-ruled State. Fund flow to the State for different Central Government schemes has increased during the past one year, accelerating development works, claimed Nath at a press conference in Agartala.

“In 2017-18, the State received Rs 8,433 crore from New Delhi for different schemes and this rose to Rs 10,294 crore during 2018-19. This proves that fund flow to the State has increased,” he maintained.

The minister said the State’s GST share has also increased in the past three years. “While the State earlier received Rs 129 crore from GST, the figure has gone up to Rs 155 crore and the GST award has also risen to Rs 171 crore,” he added.

“In 2017-18, the State received Rs 407 crore for MGNREGA, which has risen to Rs 444 crore. The MGNREGA outlay was Rs 767.59 crore during 2019-20,” he said.

Nath claimed that the State would receive more funds in the last part of the current fiscal year (February and March). “If one goes by the statistics, there is no financial crisis in the State, However, there is a constraint due to debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore left by the previous Government,” he said.

The Education Minister said an externally-aided scheme amounting to Rs 1,925 crore from the ADB is at a final stage. “The project may be cleared anytime,” he said, adding that the BJP-IPFT Government has sent as many as 13 externally aided schemes amounting to Rs 12,480 crore for approval.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pijush Kanti Biswas has demanded a white paper on the State’s fiscal position.

Source: The Assam Tribune