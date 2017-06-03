No Grudge Against Genuine Demand for an Autonomous Council: AAPSU

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has again clarified its stance on the demand of Patkai Autonomous District Council (PADC) to grant ADC for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.

Reminding that the Article 371 (A) is a special provision granted to Nagaland as a partial fulfillment of the 1960 agreement that created the state in 1963, AAPSU expressed dismay at the demand made by the PADC for an ADC in line with the Nagaland Statehood Bill. “It is a serious matter which needs to ponder upon and cannot be just wished away.”

According to Clause (a) of the Article 371 (A) states, no act of parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Nagas (sub-clause-i), Naga customary law and procedure (sub-clause-ii),administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law (sub-clause-iii) and ownership and transfer of land and its resources (sub-clause-iv) shall apply to the state of Nagaland unless the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland by a resolution so decides.

“AAPSU does not hold any grudge towards the genuine demand for an Autonomous District Council as envisioned by people of Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) under the Sixth Schedule without aligning with Statehood Bill of another state,” they clarified.

“However, will continue to oppose the demand tooth and nail till PADC is sticking to its demand to grant ADC under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.”