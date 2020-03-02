Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

No ILP for Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

No ILP for Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
March 02
13:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

The Assam Finance Minister in a recent statement said that Assam being the gateway to the Northeast India cannot be taken under the ambit of Inner Line Permit (ILP). The statement came amid speculation that the committee formed to recommend measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, has also proposed the introduction of ILP in the state.

As per reports the minister said, “As Assam is the gateway to northeast India, ILP cannot be implemented here. If we implement ILP, unemployment level will increase three-fold. If people from outside cannot come to tea sector and oil sector, from where there will be employment opportunities.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, have received the recommendation from the committee on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25. However, the committee members abstained from making any statement until the report is made public.

Tags
assamHimanta Biswa SarmaILP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.