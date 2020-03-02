No ILP for Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET News Desk

The Assam Finance Minister in a recent statement said that Assam being the gateway to the Northeast India cannot be taken under the ambit of Inner Line Permit (ILP). The statement came amid speculation that the committee formed to recommend measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, has also proposed the introduction of ILP in the state.

As per reports the minister said, “As Assam is the gateway to northeast India, ILP cannot be implemented here. If we implement ILP, unemployment level will increase three-fold. If people from outside cannot come to tea sector and oil sector, from where there will be employment opportunities.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, have received the recommendation from the committee on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25. However, the committee members abstained from making any statement until the report is made public.