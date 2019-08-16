No Loss Of Life Despite Efforts By Pak To Destabilise Jammu and Kashmir: Government

NET Bureau

The centre today defended the restrictions imposed on Jammu and Kashmir for nearly two weeks, terming them as preventive measures in view of credible inputs that terror groups backed by Pakistan were planning to launch a major strike there.

“Not a single loss of life or serious injury was reported. Only a few preventive detentions were made to prevent breach of law and order and maintain peace,” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam told mediapersons.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under clampdown since August 5, when the centre abruptly revoked its special status through a presidential order. Many social activists and opposition politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, termed it as a violation of their human rights.

Source: NDTV