Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 11 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

No More 5-Day Working Week For Government Employees In Sikkim

No More 5-Day Working Week For Government Employees In Sikkim
March 11
12:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Not happy with the performance of the employees, the Sikkim government has withdrawn the five-day working week system and declared that they will get holidays only on second and fourth Saturdays.

The new system will be effective from April 1, according to a notification. After coming to power in May last year, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang introduced the five-day working week for employees of the state government and public sector units.

Earlier, it was a six-day week. However, official sources said, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government was not happy with the performance of its employees despite providing them holidays on Saturdays. Modifying the May 28, 2019 notification, Chief Secretary S C Gupta on Monday said that with effect from April 1, 2020, only the second and fourth Saturdays will be holidaysfor the government and PSU offices in Sikkim.

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.