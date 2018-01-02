No Negative Impact on Congress in Meghalaya: DD Lapang

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister D.D. Lapang on Tuesday said the exodus of some Congress legislators to other political parties will have no negative impact on the ruling party.

“Those who are not comfortable have gone away and those who went on their own could not take lock, stock and barrel with them as the original Congress supporters are there,” the veteran Congress legislators told journalists.

“There will be no negative impact. I believe in the principle that no one is indispensable,” Lapang added.

Seven Congress legislators — Rowell Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar, P.N. Syiem and Alexander Hek – have resigned as members of the Meghalaya Assembly and will contest the upcoming elections scheduled in February from other political parties.

Hek, who resigned on Tuesday, has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lyngdoh, Tynsong, Ymbon, Sniawbhalang and Ngaitlang — along with former United Democratic Party legislator Remington Pyngrope and Independents Hopeful Bamon and Stephanson Mukhim — will formally join the National People’s Party (NPP), a part of the NDA, at a public meeting.

Former Congress legislator P.N. Syiem, who is also the chief executive of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned from the Assembly and joined the newly floated People’s Democratic Front.

Lapang hit out at his former party colleague Tynsong for his silence on the allegations that Sangma was dictatorial. He recalled that it was the same legislators who praised Sangma stating that he was the best while they were serving in Mukul Sangma’s cabinet.

-IANS