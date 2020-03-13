No one will be marked as doubtful during NPR exercise: HM Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has said no citizen will be marked ‘D’ or ‘doubtful’ during the updating exercise of National Population Register and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship. Allaying fears over the NPR, the Home Minister stressed that it is not compulsory to provide any information not available with an individual. He gave the clarification during his reply to a debate on recent law and order situation in Delhi.

The updating of the NPR is to be done during six months beginning on the 1st of April with enumerators seeking demographic and other particulars of each family and individuals. The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census 2011.

On Delhi violence, Mr Shah said the guilty will not be spared irrespective of political or religious affiliation. He strongly defended BJP’s record on communal riots, saying 76 per cent of those killed in riots were during Congress rule. Rejecting allegations that the Delhi violence was state-sponsored, he asked why would any government engineer such violence when US President Donald Trump was being hosted by the Prime Minister.

Source: News On Air