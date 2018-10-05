No Plans to Implement NRC in Tripura

NET Bureau

After the final draft, NRC (National Register of Citizens) was published in Assam on July 30, 2018, last, it was anticipated that similar exercise will also be taken up in several other states, especially Tripura. In fact, on August 18, 2018, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, the Tribal Welfare Minister of Tripura, openly said that his party, the IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) will soon demand the implementation of the NRC in the state. It was, in fact, a resonating demand of Jamatia as he has been vocal about the revision of NRC and its implementation in the state since a very long time.

However, bring the curtains down on the issue of NRC in Tripura, the Central government on Friday made it clear that it has no plans to implement it in the state.

In a statement issued by the Home Ministry, it was stated that even though an IPFT delegation though called on the Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, however, ‘no assurances were given to the team regarding implementation of NRC in the state’.

“The Home Minister met a delegation of INPT led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl on October 4. However, no assurance of any kind was given by the Home Minister regarding the implementation of NRC in Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned here that even though the demand for NRC has gathered wings after the final draft NRC was published in Assam, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, however, has been opposing the need for an NRC like exercise in the state as according to him ‘everyone in the state had valid papers’.

“Everything is in order in Tripura and everyone has valid papers. Hence, it is not an issue for us,” Deb was stated quoting on July 31, a day after the final draft NRC was published in Assam.