No proposal to bring out White Paper on Economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

NET Bureau

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, there is no proposal to bring out a White Paper on Economy. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Minister said, government has initiated several structural reforms in recent years.

She added that introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is a significant step towards cleaning and strengthening the financial system of the country. The Minister said, implementation of GST stands out as the most important measure for improving ease of doing business in the country.

Make in India programme is a major initiative towards increasing the indigenous capacity of the country to produce world class goods and services.

Ms Sitharaman also stated that demonetization was a necessary step that had to be undertaken to weed out black money from the economy, widen the tax base and increase formalization for inclusive growth.

Source: News On Air