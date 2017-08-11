By Kaybie Chongloi

People of newly created Kangpokpi District rolled up its sleeves to face any decision to roll back the recently created seven new districts in Manipur more particularly Kangpokpi District in the Tripartite Talks involving Government of India, Government of Manipur and United Naga Council (UNC) at Senapati DHQs on Friday.

A lighting rally was organized in Kangpokpi District in protest against the UNC’s firm decision of District roll back ahead of the tripartite talks.

Hundreds of people lined up along the Trans Asian Highway No.1 passing through the District headquarters of Kangpokpi at Kangpokpi DHQs on Friday morning displaying their strong resentment, over the UNC firm stand to roll back the newly created District including Kangpokpi, to the delegates of Manipur Government passing through Kangpokpi to attended the Tripartite talks at Senapati.

Braving the scanty downpour along the highway, the lighting rally participants hold giant banners printed with, “No Roll Back of Kangpokpi District, No Alteration of boundaries”, etc. while placards which read, “Kangpokpi District for Administrative Convenience and Justice”, “No Roll-Back of Kangpokpi District”, “No Alteration of Kangpokpi District Boundaries”, “Kangpokpi District is Sadar Hills”, etc. were displayed to the Senapati’s Tripartite Talks.

Men and women from all communities in the District along the Highway participating in the lighting rally also shouted slogan, “No Roll Back of Kangpokpi District, No Alteration of its Boundaries when the delegates were passing through the town.

All business establishments at the District HQs in Kangpokpi town remained closed during the lighting rally which begins from 8 am in the morning till 1 pm in the afternoon, while movement of traffic flow continue normally.

Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) Sadar Hills, President, Thangminlen Kipgen handover memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister of India to be submitted through Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (NE), Ministry of Home Affairs and Chief Minister of Manipur to be submitted through R.R. Rashmi, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Manipur, where to lead the Governments in the tripartite talks, to the Agriculture, Veterinary & AH Minister, V. Hangkhanlian and TD & Hills Minister, N. Kayisii, who is going to participate in the tripartite talks.

The memorandum stated that Kangpokpi District was created on 8 December, 2016 by the state Government on administrative convenience. However, the constant threat of roll back of the newly created Kangpokpi District instilled insecurity on the minds of the people.

It also said that Kangpokpi District was created after along suffer with our sweat, blood and tears for the sake of administrative convenience and development. Therefore, the politicization of the creation of the District by vested interest, spearheaded by United Naga Council (UNC) is uncalled for while it has been vehemently opposed by the people of Kangpokpi District.

“The guiding principle on which the district was created has nothing to do with the ethno-centric politics and was never based on such guidelines”, it asserted.

The memorandum which was signed by Seikhomang Khongsai, President, Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District and Thangminlen Kipgen, President, KSO Sadar Hills implore the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Manipur to intervene in the matter to safeguard the newly created Kangpokpi District and ensure that there is no roll back or alteration of its existing boundaries.

Speaking to media persons KSO President, Thangminlen Kipgen, while handing over the memorandum to Minister V. Hangkhanlian and Minister N. Kayisii said that people of Kangpokpi District are very much pleased with the Government creating Kangpokpi District for administrative convenience and development.

He continued that the people of newly created Kangpokpi District stand firm and in the fact that, due to the pressure from external agencies if roll back of the district or alteration of its existing boundaries is to be mentioned, the people will not tolerate it at all.

“You have given the District and officially declare it and we sincerely thank you for that and there should not be a question of roll back”, asserted Kipgen while adding that no roll back of Kangpokpi District or alteration of its existing boundaries is the last words of the people of Kangpokpi District.

A giant banner with No Roll Back of Kangpokpi District, No Alteration of Boundaries welcome the delegates and other representatives of the Senapati Tripartite Talks were greeted at Gamgiphai, the entry point of Kangpokpi District from the state Capital while similar banner wave bye to the delegates at Taphou Kuki, the ending point of the district along the highway.