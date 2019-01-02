No Separate Time Zones Due to Strategic Reasons

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Considering that the sun rises from the east, the geographical variations of Northeast India from mainland India has raised a debatable question on whether India should have two time zones. The advantage cited for two time zones is that the Northeast states will save a lot of energy as due to differences in timing there has been wastage of electricity in many offices.

Chief Ministers from the northeastern states have now and then raised issues of separate time zones. In these contexts, an expert panel was formed to determine whether a separate time zone should be assigned to the Northeastern states. The expert panel recommended against the proposal of separate time zones for strategic reasons. This was informed at the Lok Sabha on December 19.

The matter of two time zones was examined by a High-Level Committee which comprised of the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and Tripura’s Chief Secretary. Though there is no exact information and details available when the high-level committee informed the Department of Science and Technology, the Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan confirmed that The high-level committee after considering the issues recommended not to have two time zones for India due to strategic reasons.

National Physical Laboratory published certain reports in Science journals on this issue referring to saving of electricity. The question on demand from the North Eastern states for having a separate time zone has been made on the ground that sunrise and sunset timings in these parts are earlier than official working hours in India.

The demand for a separate time zone is not new in the region of North East. Assam chief minister raised the necessity for having two different time zone and also recently Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu demanded separate time zone for the Northeastern States stating that several work hours have been wasted as sun rises early and offices open late.

Image Source: The Indian Express